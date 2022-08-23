Here are all the trailers from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Geoff Keighley, the Canadian creator of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, returned to Germany to host Gamescom Opening Night Live, the kick-off to Europe’s biggest gaming show.

Throughout the two-hour event, more than 30 games were shown off, including Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy and Sonic Frontiers. See below for a chronological list of all the games and trailers that were featured. (Note: we only rounded up trailers for upcoming games and add-ons; ads for previously released titles or weird-themed cars aren’t included.)

Everywhere (new IP from ex-Rockstar developers) — TBA 2023

Dune Awakening (open-world survival MMO) — release date TBA

PlayStation DualSense Edge controller (Xbox Elite Controller-esque) — release date TBA

Callisto Protocol (new survival horror game from Dead Space creators) — December 2nd, 2022

The Lords of the Fallen (sequel to the action-RPG Lords of the Fallen) — release date TBA

Moving Out 2 (co-op game) — TBA 2023

Hogwarts Legacy (Harry Potter action-RPG) — February 10th, 2023

New Tales from the Borderlands (sequel to Telltale’s Tales from the Borderlands) — October 21st, 2022

Dying Light 2 “Bloody Ties” downloadable content — October 13th, 2022

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale (pirate adventure game) — release date TBA

Marauders (shooter) — early access October 2022

Sonic Frontiers (new open-world game) — November 2022

Under the Waves (narrative game) — TBA 2023

Goat Simulator 3 — November 2022

Return to Monkey Island (adventure) — September 19th, 2022

Moonbreaker (new IP from Subnautica developer New World) — early access September 29th, 2022

Friends vs. Friends (card-based shooter game) — release date TBA

Lies of P (Bloodborne-esque Pinocchio action-RPG) — TBA 2023

Stranded Alien Dawn (survival exploration) — early access October 2022

Atlas Falling (new action-RPG) — TBA 2023

Homeworld 3 (new entry in the classic strategy series) — first half of 2023

Genshin Impact (version 3.0 trailer) — August 24th, 2022

Honkai: Star Rail (free-to-play tactical RPG) — release date TBA

High on Life (new shooter from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland) — December 13th, 2022

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (graphic adventure) — TBA summer 2023

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (multiplayer shooter) — TBA early 2023

Scars Above (sci-fi thriller) — release date TBA

Wyrosong (new RPG from former Bethesda and BioWare devs) — TBA

Age of Empires IV Ottomans and Mammalians free update — October 25th, 2022

Gotham Knights (new trailer for the action-RPG) — October 21st, 2022

Where Winds Meet (new open-world action-RPG) — release date TBA

Legendary creator Hideo Kojima shows up… to announce a Spotify podcast (seriously) — first episode releasing September 8th, 2022

Blacktail (open-world bow combat) — TBA winter 2022

Park Beyond (theme park builder) — TBA 2023

Dofromantik (worldbuilder) — September 29th, 2022

The Outlast Trials (psychological horror game) — closed beta running from October 28th to November 1st, 2022

The Finals (new shooter with game show format) — release date TBA

Dead Island 2 (open-world zombie game) — February 3rd, 2023

It’s worth noting that a few of these games are Canadian. Gotham Knights and The Outlast Trials hail from Montreal’s WB Games Montreal and Red Barrels, respectively, while New Tales from the Borderlands was primarily developed by Quebec City’s Gearbox Quebec.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive