Google Play system update brings a new AutoFill UI

Google recently updated its Google Play system update support page to mention all the highlights of the August update, with a redesigned AutoFill UI, Material You for Android’s Help app, enhancements for Google Play Billing and more being listed.

The Google Play system updates are not OS updates and rather update the underlying infrastructure of your phone to make Android devices more secure and reliable while providing new and useful features. They include updates from Google to the Android operating system, Google Play Store, and Google Play services, and the August batch seems to have a few notable improvements.

Here are all the changes in the Google Play system update for August 2022:

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support

[Phone] This release adds link groups to GoogleHelp to give users detailed help instructions from apps.

[Phone] Adds support for Material 3 dynamic colour in Android Help.

System Management & Diagnostics

[Phone] New settings screens provide better visibility into and control over the functionality in Google Play services on your device.

Utilities

[Phone] New UI for AutoFill.

Wallet

[Phone] Allows users to add new eMoney cards to Google Pay to pay on transit and in stores in Japan.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support Location & Context related developer services in their apps.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve security, and stability.

To check if you have received the new update, open Settings > Security > Google Play system update. From here, you can check the current version you’re on and if you’ve received August update.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Google