Modder gets original Doom running on tractor, of all things

At this point, it’s become something of a trend to get Doom up and running on all kinds of devices, such as a pregnancy test or smart fridge.

But this one’s a doozy.

Now, an Australian modder named Sick Codes has turned a tractor farm into the latest platform for the iconic first-person shooter. SickCodes did so as part of DefCon 2022, an annual hacking convention in Las Vegas, to demonstrate how farmers have little control over their own equipment.

To accomplish this, Sick Codes teamed up modder Skelegant to leverage the source port Dehacked Doom and create a playable version Doom on a John Deere tractor. Amusingly, he even modded Doom to become tractor-themed.

Check it out in action below:

Playing Doom on a John Deere tractor display (jailbroken/rooted) at @defcon pic.twitter.com/ih0QUTGNuS — Sick.Codes (@sickcodes) August 14, 2022

SickCodes also spoke more about his work over on Wired.

Image credit: SickCodes