Rogers to credit customers an estimated $150 million for July 8th outage

Rogers will pay an estimated $150 million in credits to customers following the July 8th outage. The company announced it would credit customers for five days of service, which will automatically appear on their bills.

The company reported the estimate in its second quarter results for the year. Rogers also reported growth in wireless revenue and cable revenue.

Rogers says it also agrees, along with Shaw, to extend the outside date of the proposed merger to December 31st, 2022, with an option to further extend this date to January 31st, 2023.

The two companies say they are continuing with plans to sell Freedom Mobile to Québecor as they continue to negotiate terms and conditions.

More to come…