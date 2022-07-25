Rogers making progress on agreement for carriers to switch 911 calls during outage: CEO

Rogers says it’s making “meaningful progress” on an agreement for carriers to automatically switch 911 calls to other networks, weeks after a nationwide outage left customers unable to contact emergency services.

“I believe this is the only responsible way forward and I am personally committed to making it possible for all Canadians,” Tony Staffieri, Rogers CEO, said in a letter to customers.

Staffieri said Rogers will be separating its wireless and internet services, as reported by MobileSyrup, and will invest $10 billion “to focus on reliability.”

Rogers will invest the funds over three years and cover more oversight, testing and greater use of AI.

Staffieri said the company is also working with technology firms to complete a review of their network and learn from the outage that started when a maintenance update caused routers in its network to malfunction.

In a partially-redacted response to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the company said competitors reached out to help, but Rogers couldn’t transfer customers as it was unable to access parts of its network, including the centralized user database. Rogers also said its competitors would be unable to handle the sudden traffic volume.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Rogers