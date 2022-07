New Netflix Originals in August 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This August, shows and movies like the Sandman, The Cuphead Show: Part 2, Locke and Key Season 3 and more will be joining the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in August, click here.

Coming Soon

Delhi Crime: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Partner Track — Netflix Series

August 1st

Big Tree City — Netflix Family

August 2nd

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special

August 3rd

Buba — Netflix Film

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series

August 4th

Wedding Season — Netflix Film

Kakeurui Twin — Netflix Anime

Lady Tamara — Netflix Series

August 5th

Carter — Netflix Film

Darlings — Netflix Film

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film

The Sandman — Netflix Series

August 6th

Reclaim — Netflix Film

August 8th

Code Name: Emperor — Netflix Film

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 – Netflix Family

August 9th

I Just Killed My Dad — Netflix Documentary

August 10th

Ban Robbers: The Last Great Heist — Netflix Documentary

Heartsong — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking; Season 2 — Netflix Series

Instant Dream Home — Netflix Series

Iron Chef Brazil — Netflix Series

Locke & Key: Season 3 — Netflix Series

School Tales The Series — Netflix Series

August 11th

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — Netflix Anime

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — Netflix Documentary

August 12th

13: The Musical — Netflix Film

A Model Family — Netflix Series

Day Shift — Netflix Film

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — Netflix Series

August 15th

Deepa & Anoop — Netflix Family

August 16th

Untold: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)

August 17th

High Heat — Netflix Series

Look Both Ways — Netflix Film



Royalteen — Netflix Film

Unsuspicious — Netflix Series

August 18th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Inside the Mind of a Cat — Netflix Documentary

Tekken: Bloodline — Netflix Anime

August 19th

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Echoes — Netflix Series

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) — Netflix Series

Glow Up: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Kleo — Netflix Series

The Next 365 Days — Netflix Film

August 20th

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar — Netflix Film

August 23rd

Chad and JT Go Deep — Netflix Series

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — Netflix Documentary (New episodes weekly)

August 24th

Lost Ollie — Netflix Series

Mo — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Brazil — Netflix Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC — Netflix Series

Under Fire — Netflix Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad — Netflix Film

August 25th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 —Netflix Family

History 101: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure — Netflix Anime

That’s Amor — Netflix Film

August 26th

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — Netflix Series

Loving Adults — Netflix Film

Ludik — Netflix Series

Me Time — Netflix Film

Seoul Vibe — Netflix Film

August 29th

Under Her Control — Netflix Film

Mighty Express: Season 7 — Netflix Family

August 30th

I Am A Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

August 31st

Club América vs Club América — Netflix Documentary

Family Secrets — Netflix Series

I Came By — Netflix Film

Image credit: Netflix