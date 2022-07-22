Here are Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals of the week

To kick off the weekend, Best Buy Canada is rolling out a new lineup of deals. This week, you can find saving on a number of tech products including a new PC, Google Nest, and Echo products.

Here are but a few standout deals featured this week:

Samsung QN55Q75A 55-inch 4K HDR QLED – $1,099.99 (save $100)

Sony XR65A80J 65-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV – $2,199.99 (save $300)

Acer TC-1760-EB11 Ci5-12400/8/256 – $599.99 (save $200)

Acer A515-56-5952 i5-1135G7/8/512/15-inch – $649.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 46MM Classic Bundle – $339.99 (save $180)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB Grey – $319.99 (save $20)

Seagate One Touch 4TB Portable HDD Grey – $109.99 (save $20)

Google Room-Filling Sound Bundle (Google Nest) – $199.99 (save $60)

Google At Home Peace of Mind Bundle – $569.99 (save $170)

HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Mic – $114.99 (save $35)

Blink Outdoor 5-Camera System – $219.99 (save $150)

Blink Video Doorbell Black – $41.99 (save $18)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Twilight Blue – $29.99 (save $40)

Echo Show 8 (Gen 2) Smart Display Charcoal – $99.99 (save $70)

Samsung 9W Wireless Charger Pad (2021) – $16.99 (save $11)

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Saddle Brown – $39.99 (save $10)

Samsung 870 EVO 2TB SATA Int. SSD – $269.99 (save $55)

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals sale of the week has already begun. The sale runs from Friday, July 22nd until Thursday, July 28th. Check out the full list of Top Deals here.

