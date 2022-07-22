Best Buy Canada’s back-to-school deals starts this week, offering a variety of deals

Best Buy Canada is starting its back-to-school campaign with its first week of sales. Starting July 22nd, a variety of items are made available at a discount.

Until July 28th, you can take advantage of the deals and save on a new webcam, air frier, Google Home bundle and more.

Here are this week’s deals from Best Buy Canada:

Seagate One Touch 4TB Portable HDD Grey – $109.99 (save $20)

Insignia 5L Digital Air Fryer – $79.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 46mm – $339.99 (save $180)

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – $99.99 (save $6)

SWFT Fleet 500W Electric Bike – $1,199 (save $300)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed WS Mouse – $49.99 (save $10)

HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Mic – $114.99 (save $35)

Google Whole Home Entertainment Bundle – $519.99 (save $110)

Google Entertainment Anywhere Bundle – $339.99 (save $100)

Google Room-filling Sound Bundle – $199.99 (save $60)

This back-to-school sale from Best Buy Canada runs from Friday, July 22nd and concludes on Thursday, July 28th. Be sure to check out the full list of deals here.

