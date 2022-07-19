Steven Spielberg directed a three-minute-long music video using an iPhone

Famed director Steven Spielberg recently shot his first ever music video, using an iPhone. Spielberg, whose resume covers everything from Indiana Jones to E.T., now includes the music video for Marcus Mumford’s single Cannibal.

In preparation for his first, self-titled solo album, Marcus Mumford partnered with Spielberg on a music video. “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video,” Mumford wrote on Twitter. Mumford, who is best known for being the lead singer of Mumford & Sons, says the music video was shot on his iPhone.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 — Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

The black and white video sees Mumford playing his new single. Spielberg shot the entirety of the three-minute-long music video in one go on the iPhone, impressively.

Posting some behind-the-scenes photos, Spielberg is shown to be shooting the video on an office chair with actress Kate Capshaw as the “almighty dolly grip.” Mumford later adds, “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” he added. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

Mumford credits Spielberg as Director with Capshaw as Producer, Art Director and Dolly Grip. Additionally, Kristie Macosko Krieger serves as producer and behind-the-scenes videographer. Plus, Carey Mulligan acts as a costumer and sound.

While Spielberg ventured outside of his bubble and into the music industry, the director is back in his comfort zone. On November 23rd, 2022, Spielberg’s next film The Fabelmans is due to release in theatres. The film stars Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen in a semiautobiographical story based loosely on Spielberg’s childhood.

Image credit: @marcusmumford

Source: IGN