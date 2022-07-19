Obsidian’s Grounded is getting a TV series adaptation

Obsidian’s Grounded, a video game that was inspired by A Bug’s Life and Honey I Shrunk The Kids is being adapted into a TV series by the Star Wars: Clone Wars writer, Brent Friedman.

The series will exist in the same universe as the game and follows four friends before high school that stumble upon shrinking technology that makes them two inches tall. Now, these four friends have to survive in their backyard with a variety of enormous predators and try to stop a corporate conspiracy threatening their entire town.

“We couldn’t be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure,” said Tina Chow, CEO, Bardel Entertainment, to Deadline.

The title was released via early access in July 2020 and has been played by more than 10 million players, and is to be fully launched in September.

Source: Deadline, Obsidian

Image Credit: Obsidian