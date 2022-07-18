Anker discounts select products by up to 31 percent

Anker is coming back after the weekend in a strong way as it has discounted some of its products by up to 31 percent. Below is a list of some of the deals, which includes chargers, cables and power banks.
- Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank for $45.99 (save $5)
- Anker PowerCore Fusion III PIQ 3.0, 18W USB-C Portable Charger for $34.99 (save $13%)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $75.99 (save $15)
- Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 (save 10%)
- Anker Wireless Charging Stand for $39.99 (save $10)
- USB C Charger, Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger Adapter for $44.99 (save 10%)
- Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger for $19.99 (save $5)
- Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable for $18.99 (save $5)
- Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub, Ultra-Slim Data USB Hub with 2 ft Extended Cable for $24.99 (save $5)
- eufy Security, Video Doorbell for $109.99 (save 31%)
Source: Amazon Canada