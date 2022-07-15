Amazon discounts Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks and Kindle by up to 29 percent

As expected, Amazon’s Prime Day experienced another year of ‘record breaking’ sales and savings for Prime Members. Some of the most popular purchased items were Amazon devices, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers and TVs.

While Prime Day is over for now, below are some continued deals with deep discounts:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada