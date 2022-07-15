Amazon discounts Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks and Kindle by up to 29 percent

As expected, Amazon’s Prime Day experienced another year of ‘record breaking’ sales and savings for Prime Members. Some of the most popular purchased items were Amazon devices, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo smart speakers and TVs.
While Prime Day is over for now, below are some continued deals with deep discounts:
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $159.99 (save 24%)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $439.99 (save 27%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $399.99 (save 15%)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $509.99 (save 23%)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $899.99 (save 14%)
Source: Amazon Canada