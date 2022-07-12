Check out Best Buy Canada’s top PlayStation deals

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a PlayStation sale with a bunch of games and accessories on sale. Some of the deals mentioned below end tomorrow, July 13th, while others expire on July 14th. Make sure you check when a specific deal is expiring if you’re going to sit on idea of making a purchase.

Check out the deals below:

PS4 Games

NHL 22 (PS4): $24.99 (save $25)

NBA 2K22 (PS4): $19.99 (save $10)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4): $39.99 (save $40)

Madden NFL 22 (PS4): $24.99 (save $20)

Far Cry 6 (PS4): $29.99 (save $50)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4): $29.99 (save $50)

WWE 2K22 (PS4): $59.99 (save $20)

Battlefield 2042 (PS4): $29.99 (save $10)

Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (PS4): $29.99 (save $20)

Find all PS4 games on sale here.

PS5 Games

NHL 22 (PS5): $24.99 (save $35)

Far Cry 6 (PS5): $29.99 (save $50)

NBA 2K22 (PS5): $19.99 (save $10)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5): $29.99 (save $20)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5): $54.99 (save $35)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5): $39.99 (save $25)

Battlefield 2042 (PS5): $29.99 (save $15)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS5): $29.99 (save $50)

Find all PS5 games on sale here.

PlayStation Accessories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (all colours): $79.99 (save $15)

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Charging Station: $24.99 (save $15)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Shifter for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $364.98 (save $65)

Thrustmaster T150 Racing Wheel for PS5/PS4/PC: $249.99 (save $20)

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 (STGD2000100): $89.99 (save $10)

PlayStation 5 Media Remote Control: $24.99 (save $15)

Surge Dual USB-C Controller Charging Cable for PS5: $10.99 (save $2)

Seagate 4TB 2.5-inch Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 (STGD4000400): $119.99 (save $25)

PlayStation 5 HD Camera: $64.99 (save $15)

Find all PlayStation accessories on sale here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credits: Best Buy