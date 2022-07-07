Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund accepting applications

The Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund is now open for applications.

Organizations aimed at improving the mental health of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities can apply for a grant.

Interested parties have until August 16th to apply and can learn more information on Bell’s website. The company will notify recipients of their acceptance in January 2023.

Bell’s charity arm launched the fund in 2020 and has supported 28 organizations, including the Black Youth Helpline and the National Association of Friendship Centres. The organization has awarded $3.35 million in grants since its launch.

Source: Bell