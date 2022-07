Apple has unveiled its Apple Arcade additions for its July 2022.

Keep in mind that My Bowling 3D+ was already released on Apple Arcade on July 1st so it’s also part of this month’s lineup.

July releases listed below:

July 8th

July 15th

July 22

July 29

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month in Canada and gives you access to over 200 games. For more information on the July Apple Arcade releases, check out this link.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple Via: iPhone in Canada