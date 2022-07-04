Spotify testing podcast creation tool in its mobile app

Spotify is testing a new tool that would allow anyone to record, edit, and publish podcasts right from the Spotify mobile app.

As reported by TechCrunch, Spotify introduced the feature in New Zealand in June. Outgoing Spotify executive Michael Mignano highlighted the launch on Twitter, noting it didn’t need “extra tools or hardware.” Mignano joined Spotify after it acquired podcast-making app Anchor in 2019.

Mignano’s tweet quoted another tweet from Spotify New Zealand with a video showing off the podcasting features. The feature is accessible through a ‘+’ button in the bottom-right corner of the Spotify app. Users will be able to tap it, then tap ‘Record podcast.’ There’s also a ‘Create playlist’ option.

The Record podcast option will take users to a landing screen where they can tap record to start making a podcast. The video says users will be able to record in one take, or pause recording to take breaks. Once finished recording, users will be able to edit their clips by trimming audio or adding background music from a list of preset tracks. Finally, users will be able to add a title, description, and tag another podcast or a song.

We started @anchor with a mission to democratize audio. So perhaps it’s only fitting that as I wrap up my time @spotify, we launch this: Starting in NZ, now any Spotify user can make a podcast episode within the Spotify app, no extra tools or hardware needed. https://t.co/1ZV3yzefEh — Michael Mignano (@mignano) June 17, 2022

TechCrunch notes that it’s not clear if or when the podcast creation tool will roll out to other regions. Moreover, it’s not clear if podcast makers will get access to things like analytics.

Spotify has pushed hard into podcasts, spending over $1 billion USD (about $1.3 billion CAD) on podcasts over the last few years. Along with acquiring Anchor, Spotify has purchased podcast creation outlets and shows, notably spending big to make Joe Rogan’s show exclusive to the platform (something that later returned to haunt the company).

Part of that push was purchasing Anchor. It was a smart move for a company looking to make podcasts its next big thing. Anchor was a great way to get user-generated content, ultimately fleshing out Spotify’s podcast offerings with a ton of extra shows. However, if successful, this new podcast creation could very well spell the end for Anchor — why maintain an extra app when those features can be integrated into the main Spotify app.

TechCrunch also notes that Spotify previously tried a ‘Creat podcast’ button, but instead of an in-app solution, tapping the button prompted users to download Anchor.

Source: Spotify Via: TechCrunch