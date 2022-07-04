Here’s a discounted Logitech keyboard and mouse bundle you’ll like

As part of its ‘Black Friday in July’ event, Best Buy has some crazy deals you’ll want to take advantage of. If you are in the market to buy a new keyboard and mouse, Best Buy has a deal on a Logitech keyboard and mouse bundle.
The bundle costs $199.99 ($80 off), which includes:
- Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard
- MX Master Wireless Darkfield Mouse
Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July’ event ends on July 7th, so you’ll have to be quick. To check out the deal, click here.
Image credit: Logitech
Source: Best Buy