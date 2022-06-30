Tesla employees going back to work have to put up with bad Wi-Fi and a lack of desks

Earlier this month, an email sent by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to employees stated that employees must be in the office for at least 40 hours a week, otherwise, they’ll be let go, with the subject line of the email reading “Remote work is no longer acceptable.”

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” wrote Musk in the email.

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

Since then, with employees coming back to the office, it has become clear that Tesla is ill-prepared, and hasn’t been able to host so many individuals coming back to work. According to a report by The Information, Tesla’s Fremont facility doesn’t have enough parking spots for employees, lacks ample desks, and the Wi-Fi in the building is reportedly downright bad.

According to Tesla employees working in the Fremont factory that talked to The Information, they’ve been parking at a nearby BART station, and getting a shuttle to work. That’s how bad the parking situation is. Further, owing to renovations during the pandemic in certain areas of the office, employees were left without a place to sit. And if employees did find a place to work, the weak Wi-Fi made the day less productive. The report states that the situation was so bad that employees were asked to go back and work from home. It comes full circle.

This comes amid a time of economic turmoil, when the company is already pausing hiring worldwide, and aiming to cut down its workforce by about 10 percent. In a SEC filling, Tesla reported that it has 99,290 employees, which means, about 9,929 Tesla employees might be at the risk of being laid off.

Source: The Information