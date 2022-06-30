Select Fitbit Ace 3, Luxe, Versa 3 are up to 30 percent off

A perfect time to secure a new smartwatch and fitness tracker is right now. Summer is here and Fitbit has dramatically cut the costs of most of its devices by up to 30% off.
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $219.35 (save $80.60)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids for $69.95 (save $24.47)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $128.95 (save $41)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker, Minions Special Edition, Yellow, for $69.95 (save $30)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $128.95, Black/Graphite (save $41)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Thistle/Gold, for $219.95 (save $80)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker, Blue/Astro Green, for $69.95 (save $28)
Source: Amazon Canada