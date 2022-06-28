Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in July 2022

Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in July.

Beasts of Maravilla Island (regularly $12.79 CAD) — Available July 1st to 31st

Relicta (regularly $27.99) — Available July 16th to August 15th

Thrillville: Off the Rails (regularly $9.99) — Available July 1st to 15th

Torchlight (regularly $14.99) — Available July 16th to 31st

It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month or $29.99/three months. Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Xbox