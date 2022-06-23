fbpx
Nintendo eShop discounts Mario, Zelda, Star Wars and more by up to 50 percent

The 'Big 'Ol Super Sale' runs until July 6th

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 23, 20228:06 PM EDT
Nintendo has kicked off a ‘Big ‘Ol Super Sale’ on the eShop, offering up to 50 percent off a variety of Switch games.

Altogether, there are deals on such notable franchises as MarioThe Legend of ZeldaStar Wars, Shin Megami Tensei and No More Heroes.

See below for some highlights:

Check out the full list of Big ‘Ol Super Sale deals here. The promotion runs from June 23rd to July 6th.

