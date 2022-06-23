Nintendo eShop discounts Mario, Zelda, Star Wars and more by up to 50 percent

Nintendo has kicked off a ‘Big ‘Ol Super Sale’ on the eShop, offering up to 50 percent off a variety of Switch games.
Altogether, there are deals on such notable franchises as Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Star Wars, Shin Megami Tensei and No More Heroes.
🚨 Save up to 50% on a big ol' super selection of games & DLC for the Nintendo Switch system! Sale ends 7/6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
👉 https://t.co/Uqa17NwZDc pic.twitter.com/bu7X4yiTDb
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) June 23, 2022
See below for some highlights:
- Bravely Default II — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- MLB The Show 22 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Monster Hunter Rise — $40.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Persona 5 Strikers — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Shin Megami Tensei V — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — $14.95 (regularly $19.94)
- Super Mario Maker 2 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
Check out the full list of Big ‘Ol Super Sale deals here. The promotion runs from June 23rd to July 6th.
Image credit: Nintendo