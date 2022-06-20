Amazon’s satellite internet service could be coming to Canada

Amazon wants Project Kuiper to service Canadians.

Kuiper Systems, also known as Project Kuiper, is a set of satellites Amazon plans to launch to provide broadband internet connectivity to people all over the world.

Project Kuiper is on the Canadian Radion-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) current list of proceedings open for comment.

The CRTC governs telecom companies and their access to the Canadian market and submitting a proceeding for comment is an early step to getting regulatory approval.

Announced in 2019, Project Kuiper has yet to officially launch the satellites. But that hasn’t stopped the company from gaining regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. or announcing a partnership with Verizon.

The project is directly competing against SpaceX’s Starlink service, which is already available to Canadians. Starlink started launching satellites in 2019, the same year Amazon announced Project Kuiper.

Amazon has already signed deals for 83 launches under the project over the next five years.

Canadians have until July 18th to provide a comment.

Image credit: Amazon