Public Mobile offering 2GB of bonus data per month for 12 months

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for 12 months.

The offer is available on Public’s website through promo code ‘12MONTH2GB.’ The site notes that the offer is available on any of Public’s $25/mo+ plans and that the data will be applied for 12 months as long as customers are with Public.

However, as per the fine print on the website, the data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if customers change their plan. In other words, make sure you pick a plan you’ll want to keep for at least 12 months.

Additionally, the offer is only available to new customers activating online.

You can check out the deal for yourself here.