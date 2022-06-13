Spotify says its taking action on harmful content with new council

Spotify has created a new council known as the Spotify Safety Advisory Council that will develop policies to prevent dangerous speech on the streaming music platform.

The company says it will “evolve its policies and products in a safe way while making sure we respect creator expression.” Spotify will be working with a number of members and partner organizations that will represent the council and provide feedback.

Introducing the Spotify Safety Advisory Council. Read about the founding members, the council’s mission, and more. https://t.co/AD0zdf8j55 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) June 13, 2022

In January 2022, Canadian artist Neil Young stated he did not want his songs on the same platform as UFC commentator/podcast host and former Fear Factor host, Joe Rogan.

Spotify took action by implementing a new tag that informs users on anything that is misinformed on a podcast, such as COVID-19-related topics, including Rogan’s podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’

The company also revamped its platform rules to make it easier to ban content that asserts dangerous misinformation.

Image Credit: Spotify

Sources: Spotify, Reuters