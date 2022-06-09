Telus renews its Stand with Owners program

Telus has brought back its Stand with Owners program to award establishments using technology to grow their businesses.

Business owners can receive up to $10,000 in funding, $10,000 for a local advertising campaign and $5,000 in technology prizes, for a total reward of up to $25,000.

“Telus has always been a proud supporter of Canadian business and we work hard to empower these owners to grow and achieve even more success,” said Navin Arora, president of Telus business solutions.

“Our powerful and world leading networks and technology help owners meet increasing demands while staying connected to their businesses, teams, families and communities.”

One lucky business owner will receive a “technology makeover” worth up to $50,000. Telus will pick the winner based on their story and how enhanced technology will grow their business.

Interested parties can apply at The application closes on September 18th.

Source: Telus