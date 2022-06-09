Humble is offering a Capcom bundle with a part of proceeds going to charity

Humble Bundle is offering a Capcom Summer 2022 bundle with the likes of Devil May Cry 5, Street Fighter V and Monster Hunter: World and more.

The bundle includes the following titles:

Monster Hunter: World

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

DmC: Devil May Cry

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Street Fighter V

Strider

Bionic Commando

In addition to these titles, the bundle also includes a 50 percent discount coupon for Monster Hunter Rise and a 50 percent discount coupon for Street Fighter V’s Season 5 Character Pass.

The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.

The first bundle is a three-item bundle and includes Street Fighter V, Strider and Bionic Commando. It costs $1.28.

The second bundle is a seven-item bundle and includes Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, DmC: Devil May Cry, Ultra Street Fighter IV, a 50 percent discount coupon for Street Fighter V‘s Season 5 Character Pass, Street Fighter V, Strider and Bionic Commando. It costs $12.80.

The third bundle is an 11-item bundle and includes all the games and add-ons mentioned above. It costs 25.66.

The amount you pay for the bundles goes to three different destinations — Bandai Namco Entertainment, a charity of your choice and Humble.

For the first $1.28-valued bundle, $1.02 goes to Capcom, $0.06 goes to a charity and $0.20 goes to Humble.

For the second $12.80-valued bundle, $10.24 goes to Capcom, $0.64 goes to charity and $1.92 goes to Humble.

For the third $25.66-valued bundle, $20.54 goes to Capcom, $1.29 goes to charity and $3.64 goes to Humble.

Humble offers several charities that you can donate to, though for this specific bundle, only American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and The Trevor Project are supported. At the time of publication of this story, Humble has raised over $27,000 CAD. The Capcom Summer 2022 bundle offer stands good until June 22nd.

Click here to learn more about the bundle’s offering or to purchase it.

Image credit: Humble Bundle

Source: Humble Bundle