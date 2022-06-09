fbpx

Samsung rumoured to launch Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 on August 10

The devices are rumoured to release on August 26th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 9, 20224:35 PM EDT
It looks like Samsung’s foldable Galaxy devices are launching in August again. According to the not-always-but-mostly-reliable Jon Prosser, the Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 series will launch on August 10th.

The leaker says that the Unpacked event will happen on August 10th, and that the South Korean company plans to unveil to the Galaxy S22 in lavender, the Fold 4, the Flip 4, the Watch 5 Pro (46mm), Watch 5 (40mm) and the Watch 5 (44mm).

Prosser also says that the smartphones and smartwatches will release on August 26th.

The Watch 5 series will reportedly ditch the Classic variant, which means we might be losing out on the physical rotating bezel that we’re accustomed to.

Additionally, the Fold 4’s and Flip 4’s specs have leaked online, suggesting that the Fold 4 will offer more premium hardware than Samsung’s other foldable.

The Flip 4, on the other hand, will sport the top-of-the-line Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

We’re expecting to learn more about these upcoming devices in the near future.

Source: @jon_prosser, @heyitsyogesh

