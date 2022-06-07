Apple’s VR headset reportedly delayed to Q2, 2023

We were bummed that Apple didn’t give us a sneak peek of its virtual reality headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 (WWDC). Now, we’re even more disappointed to learn that the rumoured launch date of the headset has been pushed even further.

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, instead of launching in the first quarter of 2023 (as he has mentioned in the past), the headset will now release in the second quarter of next year, prompting us to believe that WWDC 2023 will focus on Apple’s entry into the virtual reality, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) market.

1. EVT starting from 3Q22.

2. Media event on Jan 2023.

3. Delivery of development toolkit within 2-4 weeks after the event.

4. Starting pre-order in 2Q23.

5. Hitting store shelves before WWDC 2023. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

Kuo attributes the delay to lockdowns in Shanghai that have interrupted and slowed down product development. Kuo also states that pre-orders for the headset would go live in the second quarter of next year, and it will be available to purchase before WWDC 2023.

From what we know so far, Apple’s AR/VR headset is rumoured to feature dual 4K displays, several 3D sensors and a price tag in the range of $3,000 USD price tag (roughly $3,736 CAD). Some rumours also point to the headset being powered by the tech giant’s M1 chip.

Source: @mingchikuo