TikTok unveils new subscription comedy series

TikTok has unveiled a comedy series with Pearpop that’s hosted by creator Jericho Mencke (@jercho1).

The series, called Finding Jericho, is exclusive to the social media platform, and is available through a $5 USD (approximately $6.29 CAD) subscription for all eight episodes, though the first two will be free.

The series will begin airing on TikTok on June 2nd at 12am ET/9pm PT with each episode running roughly 30 minutes. Subsequent episodes will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12am ET/9pm PT.

This comes after TikTok rolled out a monthly subscription tool for creators 18 or older with a minimum of 1,000 followers, including fan perks like subscriber badges, custom emotes and subscriber-only chat.

MobileSyrup has reached out for Canadian pricing and availability.

Image credit: Pearpop

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, TikTok Via: Engadget