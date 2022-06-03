Bonus Redemption Event at Shoppers Drug Mart until June 8

Shoppers Drug Mart’s Bonus Redemption has arrived with up to $300 in savings.

To redeem offers, shoppers must have a PC Optimum membership which redeems points for amounts of discounts in-store and online as shown below:

Up to $65 off when you redeem 50,000 PC Optimum Points

Up to $140 off when you redeem 100,000 PC Optimum Points

Up to $300 off when you redeem 200,000 PC Optimum Points

There are also extra value amounts ranging through their tier system below:

Tier #1: Get $15 in extra value (15,000 PC Optimum points) when you redeem 50,000 – 90,000 PC Optimum points

Tier #2: Get $40 in extra value (40,000 PC Optimum points) when you redeem 100,000 – 190,000 PC Optimum points

Tier #3: Get $100 in extra value (100,000 PC Optimum points) when you redeem 200,000 – 500,000 PC Optimum points

Here are some gaming items and accessories we recommend you should grab with your savings if you haven’t already:

Games

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Nintendo Switch: $79.99 (1,185 PC Optimum points)

Pokémon Sword/Nintendo Switch: $79.99 (1,185 PC Optimum points)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate/Nintendo Switch: $79.99 (1,185 PC Optimum points)

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild/Nintendo Switch: $79.99 (1,185 PC Optimum points)

Forza Horizon 5/Xbox Series X/Xbox One: 79.99(1,185 PC Optimum points)

MLB The Show 22/PS5: $89.99 (1,185 PC Optimum points)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales/PS5: $64.99 (960 PC Optimum points)

Consoles and Accessories

Nintendo Switch Lite: $259.99 (3,885 PC Optimum points)

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition: $379.99 (5,685 PC Optimum points)

Nintendo Switch Leg Strap: $14.99 (210 PC Optimum points)

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case and Screen Protector: $24.99 (360 PC Optimum Points)

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con L+R: $99.99 (1,485 PC Optimum points)

Playstation Dual Sense Wireless Controller: $89.99 (1,185 PC Optimum points)

PS5 DualSense Charging Station: $39.99 (585 PC Optimum points)

Xbox Play N Charge Kit (Gen 9 Only): $29.99 (435 PC Optimum points)

Xbox Wireless Controller: $74.99 (1,110 PC Optimum points)

Xbox Wired Gamepad: $49.99 (585 PC Optimum points)

Xbox Wired Stereo Headset: $74.99 (1,110 PC Optimum points)

PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: $129.99 (1,935 PC Optimum points)

All PC Optimum points must be redeemed in increments of 10,000 points up to a maximum possible redemption of 500,000 PC Optimum points

For information on the Bonus Redemption Event and other items check out the Shoppers Drug Mart website.

Image Source: Shoppers Drug Mart

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart