fbpx
News

Elon Musk teases Tesla robot might be ready by September 30

But is it really?

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Jun 3, 20221:57 PM EDT
0 comments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he’s shifting the company’s AI Day event to September 30th in anticipation of a working Optimus prototype.

The news, shared through a tweet, came hours before Reuters reported Musk emailed executives about cutting 10 percent of Tesla’s workforce because of a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Optimus is the humanoid robot revealed during Tesla’s 2021 AI day. Musk says it will complete dull tasks humans don’t like, such as grocery shopping and other everyday tasks.

But the question remains if Musk is speaking the truth or using the tweet to cover up the promises unravelling around him.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Twitter via The Verge

Comments