Google is combining Google Meet and Duo into one video calling platform

Google is merging two of its video calling apps into one.

In a blog post, the company announced it will shift all features from Google Meet to Duo “for a single integrated video solution.”

Duo is designed to make personal video calls and features family mode and effects like doodles and masks. Google Meet, which was made available to everyone in 2020, features live captions, auto-light adjustments and noise cancellation.

The company will rename Duo to Google Meet later this year.

Engadget reports the current Meet app will be renamed Meet Original. According to The Verge, Google will deprecate the latter.

Yes, all of this doesn’t sound very clear, but it’s the way to go, according to Google.

“The Duo mobile app had a lot of sophistication, especially under the hood,” Dave Citron, director of product for Google’s video products, told The Verge. “Especially in emerging markets, where network connectivity was sparse or highly variable.”

Google will start shifting several Meet’s features to the Duo mobile app this month, including custom virtual backgrounds, the ability to schedule meetings, and the in-meeting chat function.

Source: Google, Engadget, and The Verge