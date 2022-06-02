Bell and OverActive Media extend partnership for three years

Communications giant, Bell, has renewed its partnership with OverActive Media, a global sports, media and entertainment company.

The partnership, which was first established in 2019, will see a multi-year extension of three years, according to a recent press release.

“Bell has been a believer in OverActive, our teams and our fans since day one. For the past three years, we’ve delivered a premium gaming experience for our Toronto-based teams through Bell’s fibre Internet technology, while building a wider fan base around professional esports in Canada,” said Tyler Keenan, senior vice president, partnerships and revenue, OverActive Media.

🤝Today we announced a multi-year partnership extension with @Bell that further connects them to esports fans and reinforces their engagement with the gaming community in Canada. Read the release here https://t.co/l5YYvUIpJM. pic.twitter.com/Nlij0dnYjX — OverActive (@overactivegg) June 2, 2022

Bell will also level up its esports investment in the several ways listed below:

Bell will be a presenting partner of OverActive’s largescale esports events including Toronto Ultra Major III this month and the Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown in September.

The new Bell Fibe Zone, which is a top-tier professional esports practice facility within OverActive’s Toronto-based headquarters that’s fully powered by Bell pure fibre internet.

Producing branded content, including OverActive’s top-performing series “Bell presents The Blueprint,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Ultra as they experience the trials and tribulations of the Call of Duty League season.

Jersey and broadcast branding integration for both Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant.

With partnership underway, the pair will present the first-ever Call of Duty League tournament in Canada, Toronto Ultra Major III, at the Mattamy Athletic Centre from June 2nd-5th.

Most notably, OverActive Media will build an esports venue in Toronto, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Image credit: OverActive Media