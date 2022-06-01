Our Flag Means Death has been renewed for season 2

HBO Max has announced Our Flag Means Death will return for a second season.

This announcement comes three months after the TV show finished airing its first season back in March and just in time for Pride month.

Our Flag Means Death stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi as pirates, with the latter taking on the role of Ed Teach (aka Blackbeard), and Darby as Stede Bonnet.

According to The Verge, series creator David Jenkins teased that Our Flag Means Death’s next season will explore Stede’s and Blackbeard’s emotional experience after their falling out.

“The pirate stuff is there, but it’s about those things,” Jenkins said to The Verge. “If you can follow the beats of having your heart shattered and trying to recover from it, and having done something that hurt someone you love and trying to repair that, that’s an interesting story.”

Our Flag Means Death also stars Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Nathan Foad, Kristian Nairn, Matthew Maher and more.

Season 1 of the TV show is on Crave, and though nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s likely that the second season of Our Flag Means Death will stream on the service.

Crave starts at $9.99/month for its Mobile plan that includes access to HBO content like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on other devices, including Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image Credit: IMBD

Source: HBO Max Via: The Verge