Star Wars prequel series Andor streams August 31 on Disney+

Along with announcing the return date of The Mandalorian during its Star Wars Celebration, Disney also offered a peek at Andor ahead of its August 31st Disney+ debut.

Andor, starring Diego Luna, sees the actor reprising his role as Cassian Andor. The series takes place five years before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

While the trailer Disney dropped is brief (see it above), it shows off a far darker look at the world of Star Wars than we’ve seen in the past.

Andor was created by Tony Gilroy, the writer of the Bourne movie series and Rogue One co-writer, which explains the trailer’s muted tones and tense pacing. The first season of Andor will feature 12 episodes, with the second season starting filming this November.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cEP3uXO4Aw — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

During its Star Wars Celebration, Disney also confirmed that Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, will release in 2023, and revealed yet another live-action Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew. Starring Jude Law, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is focused on a group of children that “get lost in the Star Wars universe.” The TV show is helmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford.

Finally, during its presentation, Disney confirmed that The Mandalorian Season 3 will stream in February.

Image credit: Star Wars (Screenshot)

Source: Star Wars (YouTube)