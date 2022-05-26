Lack of consent the leading reason why Canadians reported spam messaging

Canada’s Spam Reporting Centre (SRC) received 167,939 complaints in a six-month period, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) reports.

Averaging 6,459 complaints a week, email represented 65 percent of the spam objections. A further 23 percent came through texts and two percent through instant messaging. Ten percent came from unspecified sources.

The figures represent complaints between October 1st, 2021 and March 31st, 2022.

A lack of consent was the leading reason Canadians complained, followed by identification of the sender and deceptive marketing practices. Complaints relating to a lack of consent were the highest in November 2021.

65 percent of the messages reported related to affiliate marketing or businesses selling and promotion services.

During this period, the CRTC took part in several enforcement measures that included one undertaking, 230 notices to procedure, and 21 preservation demands. The action included penalties against four Canadians involved in the dark web marketplace CanadianHQ.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC