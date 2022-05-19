Amazon continues to drop prices of its Alexa-enabled devices

Amazon Canada has continued to put its Alexa-enabled devices on sale. Here is a rundown of what is currently available at a discount.
- Ring Alarm Kits, Camera and Doorbells up to 25% off
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $44.99 (save $25)
- Amazon eero routers are up to 20% off
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock for $54.99 (save $45)
- Echo Show 8 for $84.99 (save $45)
- Echo Show 5 for $69.99 (save $30)
- Echo Show 8 for $139.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $54.99 (save $20)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice for $39.99 (save $20)
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $49.99 (save $20)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada