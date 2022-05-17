Xbox Series X now in stock online at Walmart through Xbox All Access

Unlike Sony’s PlayStation 5, getting your hands on an Xbox Series X is becoming increasingly more possible as stock slowly becomes more readily available. In a recent tweet, Walmart Canada says that it now has Microsoft’s Xbox Series X in stock through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access subscription service. The retailer says there’s a limit of one console per household and that the console is only available online.

Though Xbox All Access, the monthly cost is $39.99 for the Series X for 24 months.

The Subscription plan includes Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $16.99 per month and packs in access to all Microsoft first-party titles, EA Play games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox Series X regularly costs $599 in Canada.

Source: @WalmartCAGaming