EA returns to Lord of the Rings with a free-to-play mobile game

Electronic Arts has announced a partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises on a new free-to-play The Lord of the Rings mobile game.

No reveal trailer was actually shown for the title, titled The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, but EA says it’s a “collectible role-playing game” featuring “high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art.” EA also promises that the game will feature “storylines, locations, characters, and lore” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary works, rather than the Peter Jackson films, although specific details weren’t provided.

EA Capital Games, the California-based studio behind the massively popular Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game, is developing Heroes of Middle-earth. A launch date for Heroes of Middle-earth wasn’t confirmed, but EA says a limited, regional beta test will begin this summer.

Heroes of Middle-earth marks EA’s return to the world of Middle-earth after a number of years. Around the time that Jackson’s films were in theatres, EA published several related games, including 2002’s well-regarded The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers tie-in and 2009’s The Lord of the Rings: Conquest. Warner Bros., which produced the Jackson films, would later gain the license to publish Middle-earth games, which include last generation’s popular Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

Image credit: Warner Bros.