Tesla starts work on Cyberquad… kind of

Elon Musk may have shown off a working prototype of the Cyberquad when it revealed the Cybertruck back in 2019, but it turns out the ATV-like device was nowhere near complete.

News has been relatively sparse regarding the Cyberquad, but now the automaker has launched a battery development challenge in China. A posting from the company’s Weibo account goes into more detail and calls for teams to submit battery designs for the four-wheeler that will fit 2,170 battery cells.

Electrek theorizes that Tesla is using this method to recruit more people to its battery development team, but I’m leaning more towards Tesla being unprepared.

Since this post is only on Weibo, it seems like it’s only open to people in China, but the winner will get around $37,000 CAD if their design is selected. The Chinese nature of all this suggests that if the company mass produces this electric toy that it will be built at the new China Gigafactory as well.

Source: Electrek