Here’s official Canadian pricing for Sony’s new PlayStation Plus

Sony has confirmed official Canadian pricing for its upcoming PlayStation Plus expansion.

The service, which merges PlayStation Plus and Now and offers additional perks, will be broken into three tiers. See below for pricing for each:

PlayStation Plus Essential

This tier is the same as the existing PlayStation Plus, meaning it includes access to online multiplayer functionality, cloud saves and a number of free games every month. As such, it costs the same as the current PS Plus:

1 month — $11.99

3 months — $29.99

12 months — $69.99

PlayStation Plus Extra

The middle PS Plus tier includes everything that comes with Essential, plus a catalogue of “up to 400” first- and third-party PS4 and PS5 games.

PS Plus Extra is priced at:

1 month — $17.99

3 months — $49.99

12 months — $114.99

PlayStation Plus Premium

The final tier includes Essential and Extra benefits, as well as:

“Up to 340 additional games,” including PS3 titles available via cloud streaming and classic games from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PSP generations

Cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers

Time-limited game trials

And here’s Premium pricing:

1 month — $21.99

3 months — $59.99

12 months — $139.99

The service was originally unveiled in late March, but Canadian pricing wasn’t available at the time, so we had to go off rough U.S. conversions. It’s important to note, however, that Extra and Premium catalogues remain almost entirely unknown. So far, PlayStation has only confirmed that Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal will be included. Further details, including which PS1/PS2/PSP titles will be offered, have yet to be confirmed.

For now, though, PlayStation is targeting a June 13th launch for the new PS Plus in Canada and the U.S.

A breakdown of how the service compares to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online can be found here.