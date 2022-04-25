This Final Fantasy VI statue is so expensive that even the series’ creator is shocked

On the latest episode of “Neat-But-Crazy-Expensive-Final-Fantasy-Merch,” we’re taking a look at a statue based on Final Fantasy VI.

Over the weekend, Square Enix showcased the “Masterline” collectible, a stunning 1/6 build that features protagonist Terra Branford riding Magitek Armor, as she does in the game’s iconic opening.

The statue features swappable parts for Terra and Mog, one of the Moogle creatures that have become the de facto mascot of Final Fantasy. All told, it’s a really stunning piece based on one of the greatest games of all time, and original artist Yoshitaka Amano even consulted on it to add a level of authenticity.

There’s a catch, though. It’s limited to 600 pieces — 150 of which are exclusive to Japan, with details on the worldwide allocation of the remaining 450 currently unknown. What’s more, it’s priced at 1,485,000 yen (about $15,000 CAD).

Of course, limited edition items like this are expected to cost a pretty penny, but 15K is certainly crazy. Funny enough, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, who was heavily involved in the making of VI, even said as much on Twitter.

“Yeah, no. Even in comparison to the cost of creating dioramas for Fantasian. Isn’t this a bit much? Are you okay, Square-Enix?” tweeted Sakaguchi (translation by @Cheesemeister3k), who currently runs his own independent Mistwalker studio. He was referring to the special hand-made dioramas that were created in real life and then scanned into his team’s latest JRPG, the Apple Arcade exclusive Fantasian.

Hironobu Sakaguchi: “Yeah, no. Even in comparison to the cost of creating dioramas for Fantasian. Isn’t this a bit much? Are you okay, Square-Enix?” https://t.co/1OSOvf63u9 — Cheesemeister 😷💉💉💉 (@Cheesemeister3k) April 24, 2022

Final Fantasy VI recently got a Pixel Remaster edition on mobile and PC that adds improved visuals, rearranged music and more. It’s currently unclear whether Square Enix plans to bring the game — or any of the other five Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters — to consoles.

Via: Nintendo Life