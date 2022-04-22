EA wants more people to pre-register for Apex Legends mobile game and will reward you

EA is rewarding those who have pre-registered for Apex Legends Mobile with in-game cosmetic items.

15,000,000 pre-registration users will get a “Become Legendary” holospray

25,000,000 pre-registration users will get a ‘Sunfire Initiate’ Epic Skin for Pathfinder

EA says that it’s already at 10,000,000 pre-registrations.

Here are the already unlocked rewards:

500,000 pre-registration users will get a pre-registered badge

1,000,000 pre-registration users will get a ‘Fateful Games’ Banner Frame

2,500,000 pre-registration users will get an ‘On Target’ Banner Pose for Bloodhound

5,000,000 pre-registration users will get a ‘Teeth Cutter’ Epic Skin for the R99

10,000,000 pre-registration users will get the ‘Molten Earth’ Epic Skin for Bloodhound

According to EA, new Legends, maps, gameplay modes, live events and “mobile-first adaptations and innovations” will be part of the upcoming smartphone and tablet take on Apex. The game will not feature cross-play with Apex Legends on other platforms, unlike the popular battle royale title Fortnite.

It’s still unclear when the game will officially release.

Apex Legends Mobile is now available for pre-registration on Google Play, and you can sign up to receive updates regarding the iOS version.

Image credit: EA

Source: EA