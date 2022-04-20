Sega’s Sonic Origins Spin Dashes onto consoles and PC this June

Sega’s Sonic Origins collection brings Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD to modern consoles and PC on June 23rd.

The game will release on Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch and PC for roughly $54 (the price varies slightly based on the platform). Controversially, several features, including ‘Hard Missions,’ are locked behind the game’s more expensive ‘Premium Fun Pack’ version.

Sonic Origins also offers noteworthy extras, including an ‘Anniversary Mode’ with widescreen visuals and infinite lives and specific extra challenges you can complete during levels to earn ‘Medallions.’ These Medallions can then be spent to unlock in-game content, including special stages and other items.

It’s no secret that I’m not a massive fan of the Sonic series because I don’t feel the gameplay featured in the chilli dog-eating hedgehog’s sidescrollers has aged very well when compared to, for example, the Super Mario series.

Still, even I can admit that Sonic Origins seems poised to be a pretty solid, albeit pricey, collection of some of Sonic and friends’ most fondly remembered titles.

Image credit: Sega

Source: @Sega