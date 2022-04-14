15 top tech deals at Best Buy Canada for the long weekend

Fear not, faithful reader. The Top Deals at Best Buy Canada are only getting better as the weather improves. With major savings on wireless earbuds, laptops, and portable hard drives, we have plenty of top tech deals for those spending time outdoors.

At $500 off its regular price, our pick for the top deal goes to Samsung’s The Frame 75-inch TV. You won’t be using it outdoors, but thanks to its unique display, you can have it portray a sunny landscape and pretend that you are. That sounds like a decent compromise to me.

Check out the full list of deals below:

TVs and monitors

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: $1299.99 (save$100)

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV: $2499.99 (save $500)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: $199.99 (save $50)

PCs and laptops

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Ryzen R5-5600G/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $200)

Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $100)

HP Pavilion x360 15.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core i7-1165G7/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 11): $1199.99 (save $200)

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive: $119.99 (save $15)

Headphones and speakers

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $179.99 (save $170)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $119.99 (save $50)

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $249.99 (save $150)

JBL Bar 820-W 9.1 Ch Atmos 4K Dolby Vision Sound Bar w/ Wireless 10” Subwoofer and Surround Speakers: $1199.99 (save $300)

Smart home

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell: $199.99 (save $50)

Google Chromecast with Google TV: $54.99 (save $15)

Cameras

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable: $169.99 (save $120)

Wearables

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant: $259.99 (save $140)

