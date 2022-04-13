Telus Health expanding MyCare virtual services to Québec

Telus has announced that it’s expanding its Telus Health MyCare virtual counselling service to Québec. Those with a Telus Health MyCare account in need of mental health counselling can speak to provincially-licensed bilingual counsellors remotely.

As part of the announcement, Telus revealed a study that found that 20 percent of the Québec population (1 in 5 people), will experience a mental illness during their lifetime. The Institut national de santé Publique du Québec claims that less than half of the people who experience mental illness in their life consult a professional.

“Now, more than ever, people need accessible, convenient mental health support to live their healthiest, best lives. We offer simple, direct access to caring mental health professionals. From daily challenges to more severe conditions, we help you take control of your mental wellbeing,” said Chris Engst, managing director of consumer health, Telus Health.

Telus also shared that half of Canadians are waiting up to one month for counselling services since the pandemic began. This was pulled from data from Canadian Institute for Health Information, which also states 1 in 10 waited more than four months.

Québec residents can now download the Telus Health MyCare app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Once installed, a free account can be made. This enables users to book an appointment with doctors, counsellors, and dietitians via video consultations. In Québec, appointments are scheduled either in French or English, depending on preference.

Once an account is made, a session can be booked for $120 plus tax. Telus states that all MyCare sessions are held by experienced counsellors. Each session is 50 minutes in length and most are covered by extended healthcare plans.

Telus also recently announced a health care initiative in Calgary to help the homeless.

Source: Telus