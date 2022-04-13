Here are BrandSpark’s ‘Best New Product Awards: Tech Edition’ winners

Leading market research firm BrandSpark, in partnership with MobileSyrup, has revealed the results of its ‘Best New Product Awards: Tech Edition’ consumer survey.

All of the tech products included in the list are selected from the various devices revealed at the 2022 Consumer Electronics (CES). The program is 100 percent consumer-voted by polling category shoppers and those currently evaluating in-market products in each category. Consumers vote on appeal, design, features, degree of innovation, relevance, purchase intent and anticipated performance vs. competition.

Through this list, Brandspark and MobileSyrup aim to help readers navigate the rapidly changing world of consumer tech painlessly, whether they’re looking for the best computer monitor around (Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark) or a killer Chromebook (Acer Chromebook 315).

BrandSpark says its inaugural awards survey included a sample size of over 15,000 Canadians.

Below is the full list of winners:

Winners

Wearables glasses: TCL Nxtwear Air

Robot Vacuum: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

Projector: The Freestyle from Samsung

Platform Gaming Accessories: PlayStation VR 2

Smart Faucet: Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control

Smart Bed: All-new 360 Smart Bed

Projector: Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector

Computer Monitor: Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark, Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, LG DualUp Monitor, Samsung M8

Smart Kitchen Appliance: LG Instaview Double Oven Gas Slide-in Range

Gaming Laptop: Alienware X14

Hearing Aid: Eargo 6

Health Tracker: The Movano Ring

Smart Security: Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual

TV: Sony A95K QD-OLED, Samsung Neo QLED WN900B, Samsung the Frame

Webcam/Microphone: AnkerWork B600 Video Bar

Chromebook: Asus Chomebook Flip CX5

Personal Laptop: Lenovo Thinkbook Plus Gen 3

Smart Security: Ring Glass Break Sensor, Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt

Laptop Riser: Kensington Surface Laptop Riser

Cordless Vacuum: Samsung Bespoke Jet

A/V Switching System: Roland AeroCaster

Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Gaming Headset: JBL Quantum TWS, HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

Chromebook: Acer Chromebook 315