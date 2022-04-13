Here are BrandSpark’s ‘Best New Product Awards: Tech Edition’ winners

Leading market research firm BrandSpark, in partnership with MobileSyrup, has revealed the results of its ‘Best New Product Awards: Tech Edition’ consumer survey.
All of the tech products included in the list are selected from the various devices revealed at the 2022 Consumer Electronics (CES). The program is 100 percent consumer-voted by polling category shoppers and those currently evaluating in-market products in each category. Consumers vote on appeal, design, features, degree of innovation, relevance, purchase intent and anticipated performance vs. competition.
Through this list, Brandspark and MobileSyrup aim to help readers navigate the rapidly changing world of consumer tech painlessly, whether they’re looking for the best computer monitor around (Samsung’s 55-inch Odyssey Ark) or a killer Chromebook (Acer Chromebook 315).
BrandSpark says its inaugural awards survey included a sample size of over 15,000 Canadians.
Below is the full list of winners:
Winners
Wearables glasses: TCL Nxtwear Air
Robot Vacuum: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
Projector: The Freestyle from Samsung
Platform Gaming Accessories: PlayStation VR 2
Smart Faucet: Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control
Smart Bed: All-new 360 Smart Bed
Projector: Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector
Computer Monitor: Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark, Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, LG DualUp Monitor, Samsung M8
Smart Kitchen Appliance: LG Instaview Double Oven Gas Slide-in Range
Gaming Laptop: Alienware X14
Hearing Aid: Eargo 6
Health Tracker: The Movano Ring
Smart Security: Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual
TV: Sony A95K QD-OLED, Samsung Neo QLED WN900B, Samsung the Frame
Webcam/Microphone: AnkerWork B600 Video Bar
Chromebook: Asus Chomebook Flip CX5
Personal Laptop: Lenovo Thinkbook Plus Gen 3
Smart Security: Ring Glass Break Sensor, Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt
Laptop Riser: Kensington Surface Laptop Riser
Cordless Vacuum: Samsung Bespoke Jet
A/V Switching System: Roland AeroCaster
Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Gaming Headset: JBL Quantum TWS, HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
Chromebook: Acer Chromebook 315