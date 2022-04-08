Looking back at some of our favourite phones and smartphones [SyrupCast 257]

On this week’s SyrupCast, the team unpacks what their favourite feature phone and smartphones ever are.

This week’s pod squad, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Jon Lamont, all bring unique devices to the table, including long-forgotten feature phones like the Sony Ericsson W810, the LG Rumor 2, the Samsung Vice and more. On the smartphone side, the team talks about Samsung’s ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, the iPhone 4 and, of course, the ‘Jet Black’ iPhone 7 Plus.

Image credit: Sony