What was your favourite cell phone?

Back in 2018, I asked MobileSyrup readers what their favourite smartphone ever was. Many of you mentioned devices like the HTC M7 (this one was mine as well), the Moto X, the Nexus 5, the Nexus One, the Palm Pre and more.

With that in mind, this week’s question will likely exclude a lot of our younger readers. What’s your favourite cellular phone ever? — and yes, I’m talking pre-smartphone.

Living in Toronto and using the TTC a lot, my mom felt it was best for me to get my first cell phone when I was just nine years old. My first phone ever was the old Nokia 3310.

However, my favourite cell phone is the LG Rumor. Who needs T9 texting when you can slide out a full QWERTY keyboard whenever you want? Of course, this cell phone was also exceptionally useful when trying to maintain eye contact with your teacher while texting under the desk.

Let us know your favourite pre-smartphone ever in the comments below.