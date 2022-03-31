Here’s what’s new coming Hayu in April 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is everything coming to Hayu in April:

Final Moments: Season 1 (April 4th)

Fast Foodies: Season 2 (April 11th)

Dating No Filter UK: Season 2 (April 16th)

Real Housewives of Potomac Karen’s Grand Dame Reunion: Season 1 (April 18th)

Continuing Series

Kandi & The Gang: Season 1 (Mondays)

The Bachelor Australia: Season 9 (Mondays)

Snapped: Season 30 (Mondays)

Below Deck Down Under: Season 1 (Tuesdays)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3 (Tuesdays)

Summer House: Season 6 (Tuesdays)

Watch What Happens Live: Season 18 (Tuesdays-Saturdays)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12 (Wednesdays)

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 16 (Thursdays)

Top Chef: Season 19 (Fridays)

Buried in the Backyard: Season 4 (Fridays)

An Unexpected Killer: Season 3A (Saturdays)

