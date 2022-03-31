fbpx
Here’s what’s new coming Hayu in April 2022

Check out the new shows coming to Hayu this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 31, 20228:06 AM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is everything coming to Hayu in April:

  • Final Moments: Season 1 (April 4th)
  • Fast Foodies: Season 2 (April 11th)
  • Dating No Filter UK: Season 2 (April 16th)
  • Real Housewives of Potomac Karen’s Grand Dame Reunion: Season 1 (April 18th)

Continuing Series

  • Kandi & The Gang: Season 1 (Mondays)
  • The Bachelor Australia: Season 9 (Mondays)
  • Snapped: Season 30 (Mondays)
  • Below Deck Down Under: Season 1 (Tuesdays)
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3 (Tuesdays)
  • Summer House: Season 6 (Tuesdays)
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 18 (Tuesdays-Saturdays)
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12 (Wednesdays)
  • The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 16 (Thursdays)
  • Top Chef: Season 19 (Fridays)
  • Buried in the Backyard: Season 4 (Fridays)
  • An Unexpected Killer: Season 3A (Saturdays)

Hayu is available on web at hayu.com and on mobile via iOS App or Android App and via a wide range of TV platforms.

